ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. ManTech International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.420-$3.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.42 to $3.60 EPS.

MANT traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 210,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ManTech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

