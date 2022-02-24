Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Volume of $132,528.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $132,528.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

