Filecash (FIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $322,090.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $399,326.74 and $322,090.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.