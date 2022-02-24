Ares Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1.22 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

