Comparing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 15.06 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -1.38

Caribou Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 200.59%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 481.88%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.