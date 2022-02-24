Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182,831.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $406,150.04 and approximately $182,831.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00232872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

