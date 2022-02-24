AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.08 million.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 99,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,471. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

