Kalata Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $604,618.70 and $8,665.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.08 or 0.06794623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,848.05 or 0.99567273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.