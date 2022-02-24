EOSDT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002661 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $3.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.08 or 0.06794623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,848.05 or 0.99567273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049429 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

