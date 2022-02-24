Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.23 Million

Analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $338.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $339.80 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In other South State news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 345,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,253. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.