DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Tops $332,000.21

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $332,000.21 and approximately $29,899.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00157933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007812 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005612 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

