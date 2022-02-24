$718.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $718.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.10 million and the lowest is $704.56 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.97. 380,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,490. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $377,320,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

