Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

