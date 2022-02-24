REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

