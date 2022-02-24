Crust Tops One Day Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007898 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059596 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00306797 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 146.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

