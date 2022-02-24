Umbrella Network Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $625,001.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00158082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

