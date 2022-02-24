Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to post $403.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.97 million and the lowest is $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 780,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.