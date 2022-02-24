$27.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $126.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. 3,539,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,710. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.