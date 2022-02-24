$27.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 billion and the lowest is $27.43 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $126.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.12 billion to $143.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.00 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.35. 3,539,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,710. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

