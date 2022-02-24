Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.74 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.