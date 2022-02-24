Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 3,300,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 567.28 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Magnite by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Magnite by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Magnite by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

