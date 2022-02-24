Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.10 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking stock traded down $48.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,469.83. 515,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,442.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2,374.54.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.29.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

