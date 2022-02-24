Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

JCI stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 3,486,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.