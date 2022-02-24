Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to post sales of $478.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,676,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 197,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

