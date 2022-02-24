Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $723.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 107,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.