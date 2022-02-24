BENQI Hits Market Cap of $15.64 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI's total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

