$967.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $967.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.70 million to $989.90 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. 1,776,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,648. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

