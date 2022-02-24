Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allbirds updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $9,490,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $4,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

