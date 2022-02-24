Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.29

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.07.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.

