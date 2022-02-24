Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $40.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.07 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $49.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,324. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

