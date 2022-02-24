Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $40.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.07 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $49.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,324. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.