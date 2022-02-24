Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

