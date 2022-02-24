Ronald C. Rutman Purchases 1,500 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.86 per share, with a total value of C$19,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,444.54.

On Thursday, February 17th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 2,089 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,131.93.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81.

On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,060. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

