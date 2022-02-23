Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 1,063,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,175. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

