Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-$7.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 984,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,857. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

