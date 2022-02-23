Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
