Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

