Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to announce $315.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.14 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,169,000 after buying an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.89. 760,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,566. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

