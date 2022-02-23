NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to post $134.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the lowest is $133.10 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $540.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.92 million to $558.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $572.59 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $613.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 665,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.22 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.