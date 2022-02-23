Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $196,250.95 and $3,500.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

