Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to announce $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.70 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 1,498,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

