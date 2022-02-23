Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 202,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,735. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $893.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 369,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,241 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

