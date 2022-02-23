Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Skillz stock remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $186,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

