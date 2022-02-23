Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

QRVO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,538.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

