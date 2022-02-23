Brokerages Set Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT at $17.50

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAIA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 187.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gaia by 14.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

