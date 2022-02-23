Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $13,438.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,225,337 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

