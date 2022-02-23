Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 45,976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,671% compared to the average daily volume of 1,659 put options.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,353. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

