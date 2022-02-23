FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 358,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FormFactor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 62,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

