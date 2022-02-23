StockNews.com Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 841,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,893. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.65.
About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)
