StockNews.com Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 841,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,893. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

