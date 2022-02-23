Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

JLL stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.77. 226,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,702. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $167.06 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

