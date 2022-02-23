Head to Head Review: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 26.28% 4.02% 2.03% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $782.06 million 7.35 $205.50 million $1.37 26.77 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

