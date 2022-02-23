Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 1,371,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

