Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 228,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.